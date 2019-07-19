5th Annual Back the Badges Blood Drive continues this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Vitalant:

Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) is inviting everyone to one of Lubbock’s biggest blood drives! The Back the Badges blood drive is a community blood drive that is held annually to help combat summertime blood shortages at our local hospitals. The Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Fire Rescue, and the Lubbock Sheriff’s Department are coming together to donate blood, and to challenge the Lubbock community to step up and donate as well!

This blood drive is essential each year as it gets harder to maintain a stable blood supply during the summer months. With an increase in travel, busy summer schedules, and a rise of accidents during the summer, the importance of a secure blood supply is that much greater.

Anyone that donates will receive a special t-shirt, as well as gain free registration to the Inaugural Back the Badges 5K & Fun Run! The 5k and Free 1-mile Fun Run will take place on Saturday, July 20th @ 8:00am on the West side of the South Plains Mall. Go to runsignup.com and search “Back the Badges Lubbock” to register to run!

Directly after the 5K there will be a special First Responders Appreciation event in the West parking lot of South Plains Mall on Saturday, July 20th from 8:00 am- 2:00 pm. There will be fun activities for everyone! Activities include: food trucks, games, vendor booths, and a chance to meet, thank, and speak with your local First Responder heroes!

The community is invited to come donate blood beginning today at Vitalant (48th & University) or at any of the below locations!

Date Location Time Other Sat. July 20th South Plains Mall (across from Finish Line) 12-7 pm Sat. July 20th South Plains Mall (across from Finish Line) 12-7 pm First Responder Appreciation Event & 5K Fun Run (Food Trucks, Blood Drive, Meet your First Responders) Sun. July 21st South Plains Mall (across from Finish Line) 12-6 pm

To schedule an appointment, call 797-6804 or go to www.bloodhero.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Come out and support our local heroes by being a lifesaving blood donor!

