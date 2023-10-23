LUBBOCK, Texas — A 62-year-old man from Ralls lost his life following a crash in Lubbock County on Sunday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash took place at US Highway 62 and County Road 3800. The victim was identified as James Franklin Gillon.

According to DPS, Eliopoldo Cazares Nieves, 63, was traveling west on Highway 62 in a 2018 Peterbilt Module Truck when he turned left on CR 3800 and collided with Gillon’s vehicle.

DPS said Gillon was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries he suffered in the crash.

DPS said Gillon was not wearing his seatbelt, while Nieves was wearing his seatbelt. The posted speed limit was 75 mph, and the conditions were dry and clear, according to DPS.