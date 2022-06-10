GUTHRIE, Texas – The famous 6666 Ranch was sold earlier this year for its steep history and beautiful scenery. Since then, there has been more appreciation for West Texas land, making ranches like this a hot pick in the real estate market.

Creator of hit TV series “Yellowstone,” actor, and screenwriter Taylor Sheridan is the face of a group of investors who bought the property consisting of over 260,000 acres.

“Taylor has a real love for the land and the history. Ultimately, he wants to own the ranches long term. This is not just a short term investment for him,” Sam Middleton, the ranch broker who sold the 6666 Ranch, said. “If anybody can make it work, I think he can.”

He added that it’s because of the “Yellowstone” series that marketing has exploded and is through the roof right now.

“Ranches historically have been a great place to park money because of appreciation. Ranches do not throw off much income from an operational standpoint,” Middleton explained.

Middleton was trusted by Anne Marion, the granddaughter of founder Samuel Burk Burnett, to sell the ranch. She passed away in February of 2020, and it was her wish to sell the three ranches that make up the 6666 together.

“There were so many people that couldn’t handle something of this magnitude,” Middleton said. “I had a lot of buyers for individual ranches, but I wanted to honor her wishes and try to find a buyer for all three ranches and Taylor wanted to do that. He wanted to keep everything together.”

He said he knows that Anne would be happy the ranches were sold together.

The new spinoff of “Yellowstone” is called “6666.” It will premiere late this year on November 13.