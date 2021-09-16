7 arrested in East Texas for online solicitation of minors

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK)- The Texas Department of Public Safety said they arrested seven people for online solicitation of minors.

Officials detained people from Aug. 31-Sept. 3, and this was part of an operation focused on the online solicitation of minors.

DPS Special Agents worked alongside the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texarkana Federal Bureau of Investigations Field Office to make the arrests.

Six people were booked into the Titus County Jail for the following offenses:

Adam Fernandez, 26, of Mt. Pleasant: Online Solicitation of a Minor and Possession of Marijuana under 2 oz. Danny Lopez, 46, of Sherman: Online Solicitation of a Minor John Elton Holt, 53, of Talco: Online Solicitation of a Minor Brandon Lee McClinton-Elmore, 25, of Sulphur Springs: Online Solicitation of a Minor James McElhenny, 45, of Plano: Online Solicitation of a Minor-Sexual Contact Cody Ray Roberts, 41, of Winnsboro: Online Solicitation of a Minor-Sexual Contact

Rickey Ray Cook, 63, of Longview was also booked into the Gregg County Jail for online solicitation of a minor and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

DPS Special Agents are still investigating the case, and they will release additional information as it becomes available.