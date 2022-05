O’DONNELL, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 7 people were hurt in a Tuesday evening crash in O’Donnell and taken to University Medical center in Lubbock.

DPS said a white SUV was northbound on Highway 87 when it hit a semi-truck leaving a parking lot a little after 6:30 p.m.

As of Tuesday night, there was not yet word on the severity of injuries. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to DPS for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.