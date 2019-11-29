’74th Annual St. Philips Thanksgiving Festival’ serving up food for thousands across the area

PEP, Texas – Pep is a small town in Hockley County but the town grows, feeding over a thousand people each year.

“I just like being together. I mean I know a lot of them say well we want to be with our family Thanksgiving but we call our church our family and everybody just works together,” said Marcelline Demel, who has not missed this event.

The church serves up almost 7,000 pounds of German sausage, 3,000 pounds of breakfast sausage and so much more.

“Probably sauerkraut or Pep sausage that’s the popular stuff,” said Hayden Franklin.

The St. Philip Thanksgiving Festival started 74 years ago, right after the end of World War II as a way to celebrate the service members returning from the war.

“I’ve been here every year since it started and I wasn’t going to miss this one and I was going to have the same job I had last year so I am here,” said Demel.

All proceeds from the $12 meal and sales of the sausage go straight back into the church.

“Nancy and I grew up doing this, our kids grew up doing this, our parents grew up doing this. We got grandkids here,” said Darlene Risinger, Co-Chair for the event.

“We have always come since I was little. This is actually my first time,” said Franklin.