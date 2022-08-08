MIDLAND, Texas — Eight people were hurt and sent to a hospital after a crash involving a Greyhound bus Monday morning in Midland County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, a Nissan Frontier driven by 25-year-old Thomas Morris was eastbound on WCR 127.

A Greyhound bus, driven by 59-year-old Elvira Medoza, was exiting a truck stop to turn westbound onto WCR 127. The bus failed to yield the right of way to Morris, DPS said.

Morris and Medoza were taken to Midland Memorial hospital and were in stable condition. Six of the 28 bus passengers were injured and taken to the hospital. All six were in stable condition, DPS said.