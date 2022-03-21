LUBBOCK, Texas- An 8-year-old girl from Lubbock, Amanii Walton, is preparing for a major operation and needs help from the community, her parents told KLBK News on Monday.

Amanii is like most second graders. She loves eating candy, playing games and hanging out with friends, but four years ago on March 19, 2018, Amanii’s parents rushed her to the hospital with severe stomach pains.

It didn’t take long for doctors in Lubbock to realize they couldn’t do much to help her.

They referred Amanii to a specialist in Dallas, where doctors diagnosed her with Pancreatic Divisum, a rare, genetic disease that can be fatal if left untreated.

“They found gallstones, which they removed,” Amanii’s mother Amber Muniz said. “She usually does good with that for a few months and then they’ll come back.”

Amanii’s diagnosis is life-long and most treatments can only provide temporary pain relief.

However, there is a surgical option that involves removing her appendix, pancreas, spleen, and gallbladder called “Total Pancreatectomy Islet AutoTransplantation.” It would relieve her of recurring stomach pains, but would cause her to become diabetic and immunocompromised.

“They tell us it’s like exchanging one illness for another illness,” but one less severe, Muniz said.

Amanii visits doctors in Dallas every few months so they can keep track of her condition, but Dallas doctors told her parents that they wouldn’t operate on someone Amanii’s age given the rarity of her condition.

They referred her to a specialist at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and now, Amanii’s family is only waiting for the phone call from doctors saying they have a last-minute opening.

Her parents said they’ve been to at least 100 doctors appointments and have spent months on end in hospitals each year since 2018. Amanii will have to spend three to four more months in the hospital post-operation.

“That’s three, four months of not being back at home or at work,” Tyron Walton, Amanii’s father said.

So far, the family, which includes Amanii and her seven siblings, has spent more than $10,000 on medical and travel expenses, with plenty more to come.

“At the beginning, we were stressing so much over financial costs and conflicts between the family. We now know how to manage [the financial burden],” Tyron Walton shared. “Just try to push forward and have faith.”

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital has a Ronald McDonald house, but her parents aren’t guaranteed an opening, so they are preparing to pay out-of-pocket for other living arrangements.

Amanii has found creative ways to fundraise for her life-saving surgery. She goes door-to-door in her neighborhood selling candy, chocolate covered strawberries, and other snacks.

Her family also set up a GoFundMe to help cover expenses. Their goal is to raise $15,000, although that is a small number compared to what they have already spent and will be spending in the near future.

If you’d like to help, you can donate to Amanii’s GoFundMe here.