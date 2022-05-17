LUBBOCK, Texas – Ethan Perez remained in critical condition Tuesday from his injuries after a pedestrian accident Thursday.

The Lubbock Police Department said at the time Ethan, age 8, was struck by a GMC Sierra while he was on a scooter in the 4000 block of 37th Street.

According to a friend of Ethan’s family, a GoFundMe account has been created to assist with the medical expenses associated with the crash. To donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.

The text of the GoFundMe page said, “To assist the family during this time and to alleviate some of the stress, we have started a GoFundMe account to assist with any financial burden that this will cause due to his mom being out of work so she can be with Ethan.”

“If you find it in your heart to help with any donation, it would be greatly appreciated. If you are unable to assist with a donation, we ask to please keep lifting Ethan in your prayers,” the GoFundMe page said.

Ethan is a second-grader at Smyer ISD, according to the page. A “meal train” was also started for the family.