LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s time to grab your cowboy hats and shine off your boots for the 80th ABC Pro Rodeo benefiting the local Boys and Girls Clubs. The first event kicked off Thursday with rodeo inspired games at the John Wilson Boys and Girls Club.

Lubbock Boys & Girls Club Director of Operations Rachel Elbert said her favorite part is seeing the event come together every year for the kids.

“Even with the ABC Pro Rodeo losing the colosseum and we’ve had to host the Rodeo in Levelland. The community of Levelland has really embraced us,” Elbert said. “Lubbock still [goes] out there, they still buy tickets they still show up. They put money to go to the Lubbock Boys and Girls Club.”

Groups of kids from each Club in Lubbock and Shallowater participated in the event on Thursday. Filled will games ran by the Rodeo Sweethearts and food provided by United Supermarkets.

John Wilson Club Unit Director Hannah Lindsey spent the day setting up games and says seeing the kid’s excitement is worth it.

“This is a huge event just to give back to these kids and to help them in ways that they don’t even realize,” Lindsey said. The Lubbock AMBUCS has been hosting this event for 80 years donating over one million dollars to Lubbock charities with the fund from the Rodeo.

The Rode week is from March 24th through April 1. There will be a kickoff dance tomorrow at the Levelland Mallet Event Center headlined by Ross Cooper. While the kick off was in Lubbock, the rodeo itself will be in the Mallet Event Center in Levelland.

“Eighty years it’s going to be very special and so we just want everyone to come out and support us, because it’s not just Lubbock it’s the surrounding communities and it’s for the kids,” Elbert said.

“These kids need the community that’s why we are here for them just to support them,” Lindsey said.

For a full list of events visit the ABC Pro Rodeo website.