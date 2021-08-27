9 counts of sexual abuse, Lubbock man arrested after investigation by LPD

LUBOCK, Texas – Alejandro Campos, Jr., 34, was arrested Friday morning and booked before 4:00 a.m. into the Lubbock County Detention Center. He was charged with six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and three counts of indecency with a child according to the jail records for a total of nine counts.

The charges were related to allegations of misconduct that dated back to 2014. The victim was a girl less than 14 years of age. She was an elementary school student when the abuse started and it continued for years, according to the warrant.

An arrest warrant said Campos lived in the garage of a home in Central Lubbock. The warrant said Campos would sometimes take the girl to the garage. It started with playing “horsey” by bouncing the girl on his lap. The abuse got worse over time. It reached a point where he was engaging with her on a daily basis in sexual behavior.

Campos moved out to Austin for a period of roughly four years then came back to Lubbock. There was more than one Lubbock address over the years. The warrant said there were times when he would offer the girl toys or money in exchange for sexual behaviors.

Police confronted Campos on August 18. During the questioning, an officer asked him what he did. The answer was, “All that they say I did.”

Police were made aware of the situation in late July when the victim’s mother went to the police department to make a report. The mother told police she was unaware of the abuse until she made the report.

A warrant was signed by a Justice of the Peace on Wednesday. Prosecutors requested bond be set at $225,000. Jail records as of late Friday morning did not indicate he was able to post bond to get out.

CLARIFICATION: The situation was brought to the attention of Lubbock Police in late July.