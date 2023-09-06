LUBBOCK, Texas — For those who know Edith ‘Dimple’ Davis, they often say she is the greatest example of a servant’s heart. Dee Ann Tackitt, a member of Tabatha’s Gowns of Honor at Trinity Church, nominated Davis to be recognized by the city for just that reason.

“My first thought was the mayor needs to hear about this and she needs to be awarded for her efforts and her love and her concern for these families that are mourning,” said Tackitt.

Davis, a Lubbock native, said she’s been a seamstress for so long she doesn’t even remember learning how to do it.

“It just comes naturally to me because that’s the way I was raised,” said Davis. “If you didn’t make it, you didn’t have it.”

Davis has sewn just about everything from Christmas stockings to tree skirts and clothes for her family. But perhaps her most meaningful creations are her angel gowns or clothes for premature babies who’ve tragically passed to wear when they’re buried.

“My kids are all away from home and I just liked to sew, and wanted to do something for somebody else that couldn’t do it,” said Davis. “It’s easy to do. I’ve got it into a routine where I can make at least two outfits every day and not have to be short on them and get everything else done that I need to do.”

Tackitt said she’s in awe of all the work Davis’s done in her life, and that she’s inspired so many people in the quilting community.

“Most cities had about ten different organizations making these gowns and providing the hospitals, and so I was amazed that here in Lubbock, we only have one lady,” said Tackitt. “She’s just truly a servant and she has a servant’s heart, and it’s someone we like the quilters and can we’re a community and we look up to someone like that.”

In his recognition of Davis, Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne said her work isn’t easy, but so meaningful to the families who receive Davis’s angel gowns.

“As an expert sewer and volunteer in the South Plains quilting community, Edith has become an icon, and truly an icon, of compassionate service in our city,” said Mayor Payne.

However, Davis said she still can’t believe she was chosen to be recognized and is simply following her calling.

“I still feel unworthy because I love doing it,” said Davis.

Although she is 91-years-old, Davis said she has no plans to slow down or stop sewing for the community any time soon as she continues to make up to two angel gowns a day.