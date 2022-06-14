SAN ANTONIO, Texas (FOX 44) – As of 11:34 a.m., authorities gave an all clear. Locked down areas on JBSA-Lackland reopened and gates returned to standard operations.

This comes after the Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland Air Force Base was on lockdown Tuesday morning amid reports of an active shooter nearby.

Joint Base San Antonio tweeted an alert at approximately 10:00 a.m., saying security forces and local law enforcement were responding to reports of gunshots heard off-base in the vicinity.

As of 10:54 a.m. Tuesday, all facilities on Truemper Road – from Valley Hi to Carswell Avenue – and on Carswell Avenue from Truemper Road to the 341st Training Squadron training complex were locked down to allow Security Forces to complete operations. As of 11:09 a.m. Tuesday, personnel outside the cordoned area of Valley Hi gate, Truemper Street, and Carswell Avenue were released. Valley Hi gate remained closed. Authorities worked “to ensure a safe environment.”

The San Antonio Police Department also tweeted out Tuesday morning that South Patrol Officers were investigating a call of shots fired off of Medina Base Road – outside of the gate at Lackland Air Force Base. They said there was not an active shooter situation. This was under investigation, but police said there was no threat to the public.