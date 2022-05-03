LUBBOCK, Texas — Frenship ISD created a dual language program 14 years ago and is now seeing the first graduating class.

The program first started at Willow Bend Elementary and the purpose of the program is to help teach fundamentals of the Spanish language and help these students be biliterate, bilingual and bicultural.

Senon Cruz, Billingual ESL Coordinator, says this is the first graduating class, consisting of 6 students.

“It benefits them in many ways, it’s very impactful, the students will leave high school with credits, that they will go into the university level or even at the college level, which they will not have to take those basic Spanish courses to get foreign language credit.” Cruz said.

Cruz also said that this is a bilingual pathway and there are different Spanish courses and core academic courses that are needed to be followed.

“We take classes like Spanish AP, and like some sort of like social studies in Spanish and English. Currently, we’re in an audio video class, which consists of like, cameras and making like documentaries in Spanish and English,” Daniel Ramirez Hernandez said.

Two students who talked to Everthinglubbock.com started the program at a young age and said the commitment was worth the wait.

“I started in kindergarten with this program. And ever since I’ve learned how to speak Spanish and English together growing up. So it’s been really good. Good for me being able to speak those two languages because I’ve been using that so much in my life right now,” Karla Corralas, graduating student, said.

The program is continuously growing, and within the next two years, this dual language program will have two groups of 20 students coming from the middle school programs up to the high school levels.