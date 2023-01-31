WOLFFORTH, Texas — The Lubbock and Ropesville communities were lit in green Tuesday night after a rollover accident took the life of a Ropes ISD student and left another severely injured.

A billboard on the corner of South Loop 289 and University Avenue read, “Prayers for Ropes #RopesStrong.”

Jones AT&T Stadium was lit entirely in green, showing support for the tight-knit community.

The crash happened around 9:30 Tuesday morning where DPS troopers said a pickup truck rolled over, killing one student. Authorities said the other was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Jones AT&T Stadium lit up in green in support for Ropes ISD (Photo: Derek McNabb)

(Nexstar/Staff)

(Nexstar/Staff)

Ropes ISD was scheduled to play against Plains ISD, but both districts announced the cancellation of the games. “There’s a lot more things that are important than just the games. Reality really hit; this is real life. So, we just thought it was the right thing to do, move the game back to whenever it suited them,” said Mike Martinez, Head basketball coach for Plains ISD, “Our condolences go out to the community of ropes, you know it’s a big loss and like I said, anytime you lose kids, or just anybody for that matter, it’s a sad deal. So, like I said, condolences, we’re here for them, whatever they need, and we’ll move forward from here.”

New Home ISD also asked the community to wear green to their games in support of the victims. Entry fees from the games were also being donated to the families involved.