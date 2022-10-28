LUBBOCK, Texas – A family is mourning after 55-year-old Severo Losoya was shot in the head.

The shooting happened Friday, October 21st on the 200 block of North Avenue R. Family said Losoya was standing next to his car when the shooting happened. He was then taken to University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

His family is now asking for the public’s help for answers as they try to piece together what happened that night.

“He was outside by himself. They heard shots and they came outside running and he already had been shot,” said Perla Mata, niece to Losoya, “He was a loving guy, he was funny, he didn’t have enemies. He was a gentle soul, so when we got the call that he had been shot, it was the biggest surprise to all of us.”

Losoya’s family said no one was around to see what happened.

“I can’t believe it. It happened to an undeserving person, and I just don’t understand, he wasn’t a threat to anybody. I just don’t understand why someone would do that,” said Rosa Marquez, family of Losoya.

As Losoya’s family tries to piece together what happened that night, they remember the family they lost too soon.

“He was very funny. He loves being with family. He loves oldies, his favorite. And I mean he just made everybody feel special,” said Rosa Vindiola, Losoya’s older sister.

Family remembers Losoya as someone who never got mad and always tried to make those around him laugh.

“We could laugh for hours and then sometimes we’d be laughing then we would be like, ‘What were we laughing about?’” Recalls Pricilla Vargas, longtime friend of Losoya.

LPD said while no arrests have been announced yet, there is no current threat to the public.

The case is still under investigation but they’re requesting any information to be called into Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. A reward of up to $5,000 was offered.

“If they know anything for them to speak up because like I said he didn’t deserve this and we got robbed and he needs justice,” said Mata.

To support the family with funeral expenses, donations can be made to Losoya’s GoFundMe here.