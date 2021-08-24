‘A Kid’s Guide to Coronavirus’ helps children understand the pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — A local child psychologist wrote a book in May 2020 for children to understand the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘A Kid’s Guide to Coronavirus’ helps curious children with any questions they might have about COVID-19.

“The first and foremost was that right at the start of this pandemic, as a child therapist I knew right away that it was going to be really important to equip kids with an understanding of what was going on around them,” Rebecca Growe, author of ‘A Kid’s Guide to Coronavirus, said. “Also, kids notice when the grown-ups in their life are stressed and they hear parts of those conversations that we don’t always think they are listening to.”

According to the author, the book is intended to help families talk about the pandemic with their children.

“How do we have this conversation? What words should I say? What’s the information they need to have about the virus itself? And also how do we balance that information about the problems, about the concerns with information, about how they are being supported? And what the world is trying to do to keep them safe. And how to address this problem, and also to give kids a sense of empowerment that they can do things to help also,” Growe said.

On the back of the book, Julia Martin Burch, a clinical child psychologist in private practice and author of the readers note on A Kid’s Guide to Coronavirus, provided tips for parents.

“On the back of the book, there are tips on how and what parents can do during this time.” Burch, said.

Experts recommended families to acknowledge their children’s emotions.

“There’s research suggesting that labeling their emotions decreases the intensity of it so it can be very helpful to actually say ‘It sounds like you’re feeling sad. Sounds like you’re feeling worried.’ And then just communicating with your child, ‘It’s okay that you’re feeling this way. I see it and its okay with me,'” Burch said.

This is a free book that can be found on Amazon kindle or downloaded as a PDF.