LUBBOCK, Texas — Meadow ISD student, Wes Woodard was killed in a head-on collision Monday night, while on his way to his FFA banquet at his high school. Bric Turner, Meadow ISD superintendent was at the school when the crash happened just five minutes down the road.

“The day when it happened was right just prior to our FFA banquet, so we already had a lot of people here at the school, including Wes’s parents,” Turner said. “A lot of the first responders, as it turned out, were here for the banquet, and when I got the call, went down there.”

Turner said once the news broke, support flooded in from all over for the Woodard family and the community.

“The number of phone calls, emails, and text messages that I’ve received from other school districts in West TX saying you know how much they’re praying for us and really right now that’s the biggest thing anybody can do is pray for our community and specifically for the Woodward family,” Turner said.

Turner described his interactions with Woodard, who’s been at Meadow ISD since he was in pre-school, giving a glimpse at who he was in school and the community.

“A really good kid, really smart, one of our best athletes, he was a really good basketball player, he had just run at the regional track meet this past weekend and just a kid that was not just popular, but well-loved,” Turned said.

Turner said the district brought in all the help they could to make sure their students were okay.

“I mean right after the news broke, Chris Smith at Brownfield ISD called me, and he said whatever you need I said I need counselors, so this morning two of Brownfield ISD called me and he said whatever you need I said I need counselors,” Turner said.

Turner said they also had help in the community from local churches and their school counselors. The district plans to honor Woodard eventually but will discuss their plans with the family beforehand.

A friend of Woodard’s set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses. To donate, click here.