LUBBOCK, Texas — Ronnie Moore is a typical ten year old. When he started complaining of knee pain after jumping on the trampoline in July of 2023, his mom, Ashley Moore, didn’t think too much of it.

“There was no swelling, no heat, no other than it just hurt, and I’m like, ‘Okay, you sprained your tendon, you twisted your knee; not a big deal,’” she recalled.

But, the pain lasted for days, and while it would eventually subside for weeks at a time, it never fully went away. Ashley took her son to his pediatrician not too long after it came back, but according to Moore, the doctor also thought it was a minor injury. It wasn’t until September of 2023, while the family was on a vacation to Cloudcroft, New Mexico, where things took a serious turn.

“His whole leg had swollen from his hip down to like halfway down his calf,” Ashley said. “He was in pain. He was crying.”

That got everyone’s attention, including Ronnie’s pediatrician who told the Moore family something was definitely wrong. After seeing a few more doctors, who ran test after test, Ronnie got a diagnosis.

“It was the middle of October. They had a diagnosis of Ewing Sarcoma, and I’m like, ‘Okay, what is that? I’ve never heard of it before,’” Ashley said. “[The doctor] goes, ‘It is a very aggressive form of adolescent bone cancer.’”

Ewing Sarcoma is an extremely rare form of cancer, but has a 62% survival rate. Ashley said Ronnie’s oncologist gave him a 70-80% survival rate, telling them the family is lucky they caught the tumor before it spread to his lungs.

The family was taken back by the diagnosis, but they aren’t strangers to cancer. Ronnie’s dad, Frankie Moore, had been diagnosed with leukemia just the year before. Yet, the family said the treatment between the two couldn’t be more different.

“I don’t fret over much till it affects my kids,” Frankie said. “It’s not a planned ordeal. Nobody prepares you for having to make a choice whether knee replacement or taking his leg.”

Despite the struggles, the Moores said the support has been amazing. Especially from their longtime friend and boutique owner, Kristina Baeza.

“[Baeza] owns the Covet Boutique, she’s like, ‘Hey, you know, we’re going to donate 10% of my sales to you,’” Ashley said. “And I’m like, ‘Going to do what?’”

According to Ashley, she and Frankie don’t typically ask for a lot of help, which is why Baeza said she knew she had to do something.

In a statement from Baeza, she said in part, “I know how she is and she would never want to burden anyone by asking for help so I kind of forced her to make the GoFundMe. They are a really humble and happy family and bring light to everyone they meet so I think they shouldn’t feel bad leaning on the community right now.”

Ashley said the kindness and help have been a silver lining during a dark time, and even a little bit is going a long way.

“It’s overwhelming in a good way because it’s like something that we did not expect because it’s like we’ve gotten so much support with him,” she said. “It’s just been a very big blessing for us.”

Ronnie’s continuing treatment and is expected to have surgery in the coming months. If you want to help the Moore family, you can do so by shopping online at the Covet Boutique or donating to their GoFundMe.