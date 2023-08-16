ANTON, Texas — Anton Independent School District has tapped former Texas Tech Red Raider, Brian Duncan, as its new head football coach.

Duncan played as a linebacker for Texas Tech University from 2006-2010 and made it his passion to give back to the South Plains.

Duncan said he was contacted by Anton ISD’s Athletic Director, Tami Wilson, who said the district was “looking for a culture change.” He accepted the offer because Wilson’s plans for the upcoming season “matched [Duncan’s] values.” Duncan called the situation “a win all around.”

In addition to his career at Texas Tech, Duncan worked as the sports director for KAMC roughly ten years ago.

According to Duncan, his plans for the upcoming 2023-24 football season were to engrain “a winning mentality” into the boys and stress the importance of brotherhood.

Duncan encouraged the public to support the Anton ISD Bulldogs this season and shed some light on six-man football.

Earlier this week, Anton ISD released a statement addressing allegations of misconduct made against a staffer. The district said the staffer was no longer working for Anton ISD. Hockley County ISD told EverythingLubbock.com the allegations were under investigation.