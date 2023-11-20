LUBBOCK, Texas — Abbott’s Frozen Custard is officially coming to the Hub City, according to its official website.

The website said the Lubbock location will be in South Lubbock near 112th Street and Slide Road. Abbott’s is a New York-based custard shop.

The official opening date for Abbott’s Hub City location was not made immediately available.

Crumbl Cookies opened its second Lubbock location in the same area in September and Sprinkles Cupcakes opened its doors at 80th Street and Quaker Avenue in November.