Abernathy Cemetery reports $10,000 in damages following vandalism

LUBBOCK, Texas — Constable for Precinct 3, Terry Timms, reported sometime last week the Abernathy Cemetery was vandalized, causing $10,000 in damages.

“Took a look around and there was quite a bit of vandalism throughout the cemetery,” Timms said.

Sometime between May 4th and May 5th, law enforcement believe someone used a t-post to break several headstones and other decorations at the grave sites.

“Two of them were just criminal mischief where the family members were able to put everything back in place to the original condition, however, there were eight that different plots that either the head stones were broken or there were vases knocked off of the headstone.” Timms said.

Two of the plots belonged to babies, buried nearly 90 years ago.

“That headstone was marked the year of 1935, so really it’s irreplaceable,” Timms said.

Timms said in his ten years as constable, he has not seen anything like this before. He added the Hale County Sheriff’s Department and Abernathy Police Department regularly patrol the cemetery.

“It’s very disappointing,” Timms said. “We have a lot of people involved in the cemetery out here, like i said the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, they really take a–I mean you can just look around at the cemetery here. We have a beautiful beautiful cemetery.”

Margaret Olivas, along with family member Devon Bastardo, came to the cemetery Thursday morning to visit her son. He said it was his birthday, and didn’t know other plots had been damaged when she came to visit.

“It’s very disappointing that someone probably even my age would do something that stupid,” Bastardo, 16, said.

Olivas said although her son’s grave hadn’t been touched, she feels the other families’ pain. She said several years ago, her son’s grave had been vandalized.

“My in-laws put a little angel,” Olivas said. “They did damage to the cemetery–they cut the wings and cut the head so that really made me upset because I couldn’t replace it.”

Bastardo said he doesn’t understand why anyone would want to destroy a grave site.

“Especially a child’s headstone,” Bastardo said. “That’s a kid that didn’t get to live. They didn’t get to have the blessing that that person gets to have.”

Plainview Hale County Crime Stoppers committee is offering a reward of $350 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect/s. The Independent Order of Odd Fellows is also offering an additional $150 reward.

Plainview Hale County Crime Stoppers can be reached at 806-293-TIPS (8477).