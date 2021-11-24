Abilene Police identify Lubbock man killed in early morning stabbing

ABILENE and LUBBOCK, Texas – Abilene Police identified the victim of a deadly stabbing as Matthew Charles Fouse, 42, “with a listed address from Lubbock.”

Police said there was a call in North Abilene at 2:39 a.m. Wednesday for a stabbing. Fouse was stabbed multiple times, APD said.

“Police secured the scene and the victim was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” APD also said.

Officers found Giovanta Martinez, 18, who was arrested and charged with murder.

BigCountryHompage.com reported that Fouse was found at the Rise Discipleship Home, a drug and addiction recovery center. BigCountryHompage.com reached out to the home for comment. The home declined.

The following is the full statement from APD:

The Abilene Police Department Major Investigations Bureau is Investigating an early morning homicide in north Abilene. Dispatch received a call of an injured subject, stabbing, at 2:39 a.m., on Wednesday, November 24. Officers arrived and located a 42 year old male suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police secured the scene and the victim was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the 1300 block of Mesquite. Charges are pending. Next of kin notification has been made. The victim is 42-year-old Matthew Charles Fouse, with a listed address from Lubbock.

This investigation is ongoing and name of the suspect will be released once he is charged.