HOBBS, N.M. — The Lea County Drug Task Force on Tuesday said several hundred fentanyl pills were seized from a home in Hobbs after officers were called for shots fired on Sunday night.

According to the LCDTF, officers with the Hobbs Police Department were called to the 1200 block of North Cochran Street at 10:07 p.m. Authorities said officers looked around the home for potential victims and found “weapons and drug paraphernalia throughout the residence.”

Officers did not find any gunshot victims, the LCDTF said. Instead, authorities found approximately 300 fentanyl pills, US currency and three guns. The LCDTF said one gun was reported stolen in 2015.

(Photo: Lea County Drug Task Force)

Officials said Tahjric Collins was arrested on a warrant for Armed Robbery. Hailey Gadbury was arrested for a failure to pay fines and April Bascum was arrested on a bench warrant, according to the LCDTF.

“Over the last three years, 29 calls for service have been made at [the home.] These calls range from numerous shots fired calls, wanted persons and drug trafficking,” the LCDTF stated.