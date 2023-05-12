LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday, Academy Sports + Outdoors surprised two women who are both Lubbock ISD P.E. teachers and mothers with a $500 gift card each, said a press release.

The recipients, Kasey Marrs of Parsons Elementary School and Christi Hart of Roberts Elementary School, were given the gift cards to treat themselves to new shoes, clothes or fitness equipment. This gift was given to the teachers ahead of Mother’s Day.

Now through May 14, Academy Sports + Outdoors will offer a 10% discount to all teachers, administrators and school staff to show appreciation for their role in shaping future leaders, said the press release.