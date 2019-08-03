Deadly two-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock, LPD confirms

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Accident investigators with the Lubbock Police Department were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock early Saturday afternoon.

The accident was reported just after 12:00 p.m. in the area of 73rd Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com two passenger cars were involved in the accident. Initially, LPD said there were three injuries reported, one serious and two moderate.

Portions of Milwaukee Avenue are closed near the accident scene.

LPD released the following update a few hours after the crash:

LPD Investigating Fatal Crash

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigators responded a report of a deadly crash near Milwaukee Ave and 73rd St. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2011 Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on Milwaukee Ave and 2007 Ford Focus was southbound on Milwaukee Ave. The driver of the Ford Focus turned left to go eastbound into a private drive when it was struck by the Ford Mustang. The front passenger in the Ford Focus, Linda Rodriquez, 59, died on the scene. The driver of the Ford Focus suffered serious injuries and was take to UMC by EMS. The driver of the Ford Mustang suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to UMC.

The Major Crash Investigators continue to investigate the crash.