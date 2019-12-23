Admitted member of Nazi-group takes plea deal in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh, 23, accepted a plea agreement on Monday morning. He admitted that he possessed a firearm while also possessing a controlled substance.

Under the terms of the deal, if approved, he will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 10 years in federal prison.

Bruce-Umbaugh was the passenger in a car which was pulled over for speeding by a Garza County Sheriff’s Deputy. Bruce-Umbaugh, without even being asked, told the deputy he did not have consent to search the car.

According to court records, the deputy called for a K-9 unit. The dog alerted, and Bruce-Umbaugh admitted to having drugs in the car. He would later admit to using marijuana on a regular basis.

Court records said deputies were then able to search the car and they found multiple firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, THC oil and marijuana. Court records said the guns were an AR-15, two AK-47 rifles, and a handgun.

While Bruce-Umbaugh was in jail, he asked a federal judge for permission to post bond to go free while the case was pending.

Prosecutors objected.

“[Bruce-Umbaugh] is a self-admitted Nazi,” federal prosecutors wrote in late November. “He is an active member of the radical neo-nazi organization known as the AtomWaffen Division (AWD).”

Prosecutors also wrote, “The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has designated the AtomWaffen Division as a ‘hate group.’ SPLC describes the AtomWaffen Division as a ‘series of terror cells that work toward civilizational collapse.’”

The judge also noted that the driver of the car, Kaleb Cole, was designated by Canada as a terrorist threat. The judge ordered Bruce-Umbaugh to remain in jail while case was pending.

Bruce-Umbaugh signed a plea agreement last week. It was entered into court records on Monday morning.