LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of Josh Bartlett said volunteers are welcome to help Saturday with a trash pickup along Sergeant Bartlett’s two miles of Adopt a Highway.

Volunteers can meet at the Bartlett sign at 11:00 a.m. along East 50th Street near the Ransom Canyon entrance. Volunteers are asked to contact Callie Adams or Rebecca Van Hoose Bartlett via Facebook in advance so they can get a headcount.

Bartlett lost his life in the line of duty in July 2021. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was assisting Levelland Police with an armed suspect. Bartlett was the SWAT commander.