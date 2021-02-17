Aerocare grounded due to inclement weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — Aerocare flights out of Lubbock have been grounded due to inclement weather. Program Director, Bobby Sanchez, said they have not flown in several days due to ice and snow.

“We just cannot fly into Lubbock right now. No helicopters can,” Sanchez said.

The program director explained their helicopters don’t typically fly when there is freezing precipitation and low visibility.

“Anything that might impact us as far as safety whenever we’re responding out in the West Texas and New Mexico,” Sanchez said.

Aerocare helicopters remain grounded for now.

“Our fixed-wing we can fly in a little bit more difficult weather the issue is some of the rural airports that we fly into don’t have de-icing capabilities,” Sanchez said.

While they are unable to fly, Sanchez said there is no shortage in demand for their services.

“The calls continue to come in,” Sanchez said.

Aerocare also partners with EMS providers in our region.

“Our critical care nurse and critical care paramedic at times will get on an ambulance by ground if the road conditions are safe,” Sanchez said.

Staff with Aerocare are constantly monitoring weather conditions in the air and on the ground, both locally and at their communications center.

“We evaluate the weather conditions real time to make sure we facilitate a safe transport by ground if we have to go that way,” Sanchez said.

Aerocare pilots believe they will be able to fly again on Thursday morning, but even for as long as they’ve been grounded, their staff remains on standby.

“We’re still ready 24/7, we’re just waiting on the weather to clear,” Sanchez said.