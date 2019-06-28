Aerocare made emergency landing Friday in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Aerocare made an emergency landing Friday afternoon at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

Bobby Sanchez, Program Director for Aerocare, said during the noon hour, an Aerocare (air ambulance) helicopter was transferring a patient from a rural hospital to Lubbock. Sanchez said during the flight an emergency light came on in the helicopter’s cockpit.

As a precaution, the pilot declared an emergency, Sanchez said. Lubbock Fire Rescue met the helicopter as it landed. The patient was then transferred to a ground ambulance and no injuries were reported.