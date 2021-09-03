Afghan refugee on SPI watches home country fall apart, sends message to Taliban

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Afghan refugee living on South Padre Island said he fled Kabul six years ago because the Taliban was out to get him. Now, he says he watches his home country crumble at the hands of the same people who drove him away.

“I came to the United States for a better future and the reason I left was the Taliban,” said Roin Khurami, co-owner of coffee shop Cafe Karma.

Khurami was a private translator for American organizations in Kabul, so the Taliban put a mark on him for helping Americans. Though he had to leave, Khurami remembers Kabul being the most liberal city in the country, but now his friends tell him they just want to leave.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Khurami. “Seeing that my friends can’t go to school anymore, they are sitting at home instead of building a good future for my country, they are sitting home doing nothing, and waiting for a better future.”

One of Khurami’s friends is a student at the American University of Afghanistan. His friend is trying to find a way to leave but he told ValleyCentral that he must remain anonymous for safety reasons.

“Right now, Kabul is a failed state with no leadership and no governance,” said this student. “People are, they are desperate, and they are lost.”

This university student says that because he also has helped translate for American organizations, the Taliban is after him too.

“They have my photos, they have a folder on me, and they shared this in their social media groups,” said the student.

An anonymous source sent these videos showing the Taliban removing the Afghan flags and replacing them with white Taliban flags.

This student said he fears for the lives of others and said the future is unpredictable.

“The middle of nights we hear shootings and random shootings and deep down I know they are killing someone, just someone got killed,” said this student.

Khurami said that American military troops were building up an entire country toward democracy, and is disappointed how quickly that all changed.





“The United States is the best country in the world. There’s a lot of great people in this country, but I am disappointed at the United States government,” said Khurami. “I think that we became a part of the game that the United States government plays.”

When asked what he would say to the Taliban if he could speak to them Khurami stated: