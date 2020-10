LUBBOCK, Texas — For 43 years Ed Peacher, dispatched life-saving help where it was needed in Lubbock – first with Lubbock Police and then with Lubbock Fire Rescue.

He might have been the one to answer when you called 911, and if you ever had a police scanner in Lubbock, Peacher’s voice would have stood out from the rest.

Monday, October 5 was Peacher’s last day on the radio. Use the video link above to watch his story.