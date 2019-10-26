After serious crash on S. Loop, police need help finding red Chevy pickup

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Saturday morning released a statement concerning the crash that tied up traffic along the South Loop near Slide on Friday afternoon and evening.

Police were called out before 5:00 pm for a crash in the 5200 block of the South Loop access road. A car crashed into a tree. The driver suffered serious injuries, police said.

“The Major Crash Unit Investigators are looking for a newer model red Chevrolet dually pickup pulling a trailer that was in the vicinity at the time of the crash and may have information relevant to their investigation,” police said.

Anyone with information can call 806-775-2757.

The following is the full statement from Lubbock Police:

Major Crash Investigation

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash that occurred in the 5200 block of South Loop 289 eastbound access road yesterday at approximately 4:41 p.m. A 2003 Buick LeSabre was traveling eastbound on the access road when for unknown reasons left the roadway and collided with a tree on the south side of the access road. The driver of the vehicle, a 20 year old male, sustained serious injuries and was taken to UMC. Four other passengers in the vehicle sustained moderate to minor injuries.

The Major Crash Unit Investigators are looking for a newer model red Chevrolet dually pickup pulling a trailer that was in the vicinity at the time of the crash and may have information relevant to their investigation. Anyone with information on this vehicle or the crash is encouraged to call the Major Crash Unit at 806-775-2757.