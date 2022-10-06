Click on the video above to learn about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Path to the Plate program.
Local News
High Plains USS Indianapolis survivor dead at 98
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center announced that Cleatus Lebow, a local survivor of the sinking of the USS Indianapolis in World War II, died late last month in Amarillo. Services will be hosted Sunday afternoon in Memphis. According to a release from the center, Lebow, who grew up […]
1 with ‘life-threatening’ injuries after crash
LUBBOCK, Texas – Benjamin Kitchens, 19, crashed into the traffic circle on Avenue X and Mac Davis Lane at approximately 12:38 a.m., according to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was on scene and said Kitchens had been trapped inside the vehicle. Kitchens was then transported to University […]
Aqua Kingz owner arrested in Lubbock on theft charge
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock business owner was arrested on a felony charge Wednesday, according to online jail records. Officials told EverythingLubbock.com the charge came from Denton County. Roderick Jeffrey, 37, owner of Aqua Kingz, was arrested for theft between $2,500 and $30,000. Aqua Kingz is a Lubbock business that was accused in March 2022 of […]
Mass casualty training at Lubbock airport
LUBBOCK, Texas – Multiple agencies participated in a full-scale public safety exercise required by the Federal Aviation Administration at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport on Wednesday. The exercise imitated the scene of a box truck plowing through a fence into a plane. At least 70 volunteers played roles as victims of the crash. The […]
‘Save A Pet Adopt-A-Thon’ starts this weekend
UPDATE: Statistics provided in the original video version of this story came from the staff at LAS. However, after the story aired, LAS provided clarified information. The video has been edited to reflect the change. LUBBOCK, Texas – KLBK’s annual Save A Pet Adopt-A-Thon is scheduled to start this weekend, which means all adoptions and […]
Importance of renters’ insurance in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – The devastating apartment fire at the Boulders at Lakeridge Monday serves as a reminder of how important it is to have renters’ insurance. The fire left 24 units destroyed, and 28 people displaced. Many people lost some of their most valuable items like wedding rings and handmade quilts from family members. Some […]
Familiar face catches Josh Jung foul ball Wednesday
Hollis Daniels trial set to start Monday, Oct. 10
LUBBOCK, Texas – The capital murder trial of Hollis Alvin Daniels will start Monday with procedural matters followed by jury selection. Jury selection alone could take weeks. From there, State District Judge John “Trey” McClendon III will determine if the trial can continue in Lubbock or if it needs to move on a change of […]
Beto to visit TTU on ‘Beto for Texas College Tour’
LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University was named as an upcoming stop on Beto O’Rourke’s college tour on Wednesday, according to O’Rourke’s official website. According to the website, the visit was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 11 at 10:00 a.m. at an unannounced location on Texas Tech’s Campus. The visit is part of O’Rourke’s […]