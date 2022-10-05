Click on the video above to watch this segment of Ag Journal.
Local News
KLBK tests new Salted Caramel Brownie ice cream with …
Blue Bell’s Kurtis Labadie stopped by the KLBK studios to share their new fall flavor with KLBK Bright & Early’s Sasha Wilson and Jack Maney! The following is a press release from Blue Bell: BRENHAM, Texas – The newest flavor from Blue Bell is giving us total fall vibes!Grab your cozy gear and cuddle up […]
New jobs coming soon to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – SIMFLO, a family-owned pump manufacturing company has been in Lubbock for over 70 years, welcomed a new “state-of-the-art” test facility to the Hub City. SIMFLO engineers and manufactures pumps that get sent out across the state and country. “They’re going to Asia, Indonesia area. We now are doing pumps for air force […]
Texas Tech to provide some screenings at no-cost …
LUBBOCK, Texas — A new grant will allow the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center team to provide no-cost colorectal cancer screenings and colonoscopies to underinsured and uninsured people living in the 15 counties that make up the South Plains region, TTUHSC told Everythinglubbock.com on Tuesday. “We know one thing for sure: West Texans are […]
Lubbock man indicted, accused of sexually assaulting …
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday and accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to a police report. Benjamin Miller, 24, was arrested August 21, Lubbock County Detention Center records said. According to the police report, officers responded to the 3600 block of 58th Street around 8:00 p.m. on August 20. According to […]
Man arrested years after fatal Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced on Tuesday that Ruben Gabriel Castillo, 45, was arrested in Bexar County and charged in connection to a Lubbock hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian. LPD said officers responded to the 500 block of Slide Road on March 24, 2017, where Alejandro Hernandez, 24, was pronounced dead […]
Texas DPS: Inmate escapes police custody
COLORADO CITY, Texas – Pedro Martinez, 44, an inmate at the Mitchell County Jail in Colorado City, escaped on Tuesday at approximately 5:20 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to DPS, Martinez had been given “trustee” status in the jail inmate system and was helping unload a food supply truck when […]