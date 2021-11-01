Agents find 75 migrants locked inside refrigerated trailer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Border patrol agents in Southeast Texas found nearly 100 migrants locked inside a refrigerated tractor trailer.

Photos of the migrants were released by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).

The migrants were discovered after the driver of the truck had to go through an immigration inspection, where he was being questioned in regards to his citizenship.

A Border Patrol canine alerted agents to the trailer.

When agents opened the trailer doors, they found 75 illegal migrants inside, shivering and trying to stay warm.

The trailers refrigerator was set to 58 degrees Fahrenheit and the doors had been padlocked shut from the outside.

The driver was arrested and all of the illegal migrants were taken into custody.

Agents determined that they all were central american and mexican citizens.

