Ag Journal: August 9

Agjournal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — Some of the best cucumbers in America are grown in West Texas.

To get a look at how these cucumbers come to form, watch this week’s Ag Journal, presented by Wylie Implement and Spray Centers, using the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Ag News
Market Data provided by Barchart.com
Market Data provided by Barchart.com
Market Data provided by Barchart.com

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar