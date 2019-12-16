Ag Journal – Christmas Tree Farm

POST, Texas — Christmas tree farms are a rarity on the South Plains but for those who want to embark on finding their own special tree this season the Webb family of Post, Texas has created a place to start your family tradition.

Double Shovel Christmas Tree Farm has devoted roughly eight acres of their farm for growing Afghan and Eldarica pine which they started in 2008. As a military family that got stationed all over the world, making a Christmas tradition for their immediate family was important.

“We always took our kids whether we were stateside or whether we were overseas we found a Christmas tree farm,” said Jan Webb co-owner and manager of Double Shovel Christmas Tree Farm. “When we decided to settle here in West Texas, that was important to us to help families here, establish that tradition for themselves.”

Growing different Christmas tree varieties is difficult due to drought and water restrictions that happen in this area. The drought tolerant Afghan pine is what the Webb family has found to be the most successful on the farm.

“When we plant a tree, we like to get them to where they’re about 18 to 24 inches tall,” Webb said. “We get them in a one gallon pot and that helps the root system tremendously.”

It takes three to five years to grow a tree that is ready for sell, but drought restrictions kept the Webb family from planting any new trees for several years which will play an impact in the future.

One thing they have had great success with is regrowing trees from offshoots.

“If they’ll leave a little bit of the trunk up with a couple of branches we can usually get a second growing off of them,” Webb said. “The roots are already established so it helps that tree really take off.”

Once you have claimed the perfect tree it is very important to maintain it by keeping it watered.

“You really got to check that when you first get it home,” Webb recommended. “I check it at least twice a day.”

The Afghan pine does not take up near as much water and can hold up until February for those folks that like to extend Christmas into the New Year.

When it is time to dispose of your Christmas tree you can chop it up and use it as mulch or in a compost heap. If you have a pond the tree provides a great habitat for fish and other life in the water.

It is not recommended to use the Christmas tree as firewood in your fireplace because of the pitch or resin in the wood. It burns very hot and very fast which can be dangerous to control.

However, there is the tradition to cut a little bit of the trunk known as the yule log which is saved for the next year to burn.

Holidays are a time to make lasting memories and for the Webb family they enjoy sharing these moments with others.

“There’s nothing like bringing your family out and running up and down the fields searching for that perfect tree,” Webb said. “It’s awesome to watch families and to be a part of that. For us that’s why we do it.”