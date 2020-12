LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the HPWD:

During a Nov. 24 special meeting, the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District (HPWD) Board of Directors voted 3-1 to adopt proposed revisions to the District’s rules.

This decision was based upon comments received at a public hearing held prior to the special Board meeting.

“The Board appreciates the four persons who provided in-person comments during the public hearing. Of these, two are agricultural producers, one is a city manager, and one represented a homebuilder,” said HPWD General Manager Jason Coleman. Each shared their opinions regarding the proposed rule revisions.

In addition, written comments were received from two agricultural commodity groups. Neither objected to the proposed revisions at this time.