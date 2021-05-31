Ag Journal Forecast: May 31st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Ag Journal forecast.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Low of 56°. Winds NE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: P.M. storms High of 74°. Winds NE 10-20 MPH.

After several rounds of heavy rain and storms, the South Plains is seeing a break in the precipitation! We picked up a widespread 1-3″ of rainfall from Sunday afternoon through midday on Monday. Flooding is ongoing across the South Plains, so please avoid any flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown.

As we head into the evening and overnight hours for our Monday, isolated showers and storms will remain possible, mainly over the southern half of the KLBK viewing area. We’ll keep our rain chances at 20%. A partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected tonight, with winds out of the northeast around 12-18 MPH. Temperatures will bottom out in the middle 50s to middle 60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be another day where temperatures are forecasted to remain below average. Highs will range from the lower 70s to the lower 80s. This time of year, high temperatures should be right around 90 degrees. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Storms will begin to develop during the late afternoon and evening hours, with more scattered storms possible from 8 PM through 4 AM Wednesday morning. Most storms will remain below severe limits. However, a few could produce 1″ hail or 60 MPH wind gusts. Temperatures will drop into the middle 50s to middle 60s by Wednesday morning.

High temperatures on Wednesday will remain below average, peaking in the middle 70s to middle 80s once again. A few storms will be possible once again on Wednesday, but overall coverage will decrease. Right now, the forecast only calls for a 30% chance for rain on Wednesday. Storms that do develop could be strong, producing wind gusts near 60 MPH, and occasional hail near 1″ in diameter. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight, lows will remain in the middle 50s to middle 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Showers and storms will continue to fade off as we head into the end of the work week. However, isolated showers and storms will remain possible all the way through the weekend. Temperatures will eventually warm back into the middle 80s to lower 90s by the end of the weekend, heading into early next week. Our newest drought monitor will come out this Thursday, and I fully expect portions of the South Plains to be completely freed of their drought statuses! Overnight lows will remain in the middle 50s to middle 60s, with patchy fog developing each night.

5-Day Forecast

Valid May 31st, 2021 PM

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, May 31st:

Sunrise: 6:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:52 PM CDT

Normal High: 89°

Normal Low: 62°

Record High: 102° (2018)

Record Low: 43° (1983)

Have a great rest of your week!

-Jacob.

