Ag Journal Forecast: Week of August 10th

Happy Monday everyone! We have had another beautiful start to the day with abundant sunshine and temperatures reaching into the upper 90’s and triple digits. This evening we are watching for another chance of thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Central and Western South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category with the biggest risk being strong wind gusts. We will see a repeat of this tomorrow as well with the severe risk shifting just to the Northwestern South Plains. Following our slightly active start to the work week, the next few days will become sunny, dry and very hot with everyone transitioning into the triple digits. Please make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!