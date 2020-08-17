Ag Journal Forecast: Week of August 17th

Happy Monday everyone! A few lucky folks got to see some more much needed rain this morning with sunshine returning this afternoon. This allowed for our temperatures to remain just above average today and this will continue to be the case throughout the rest of the work week. Sunshine will also be abundant each day with minor rain chances returning Wednesday night into Thursday morning and late Friday night into Saturday morning. Thankfully, nothing severe is expected at this time, however, lightning can still be deadly so when thunder roars, remember to go indoors! Also don’t forget about sun safety – make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!