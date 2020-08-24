Ag Journal Forecast: Week of August 24th

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and hot start to the work week with highs back in the low to mid-90’s. This will remain the case over the next few days with temperatures warming into the upper 90’s and triple digits for the second half of the work week. That means that it is imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets. While we have quiet weather here on the South Plains, the Gulf Coast is bracing for Tropical Storm Marco to make landfall and impact many of our South Texas cities. If you had any travel plans this week, plan for delays and cancellations.