Extended Forecast:

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday with partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions. There could be a stray storm lingering on Friday, but overall the pattern will turn warmer and drier on Friday and into the weekend. Hotter weather will return by late weekend and early next week with high pressure building back into the region.

Daytime highs will range lower to the middle 90s Tuesday through Friday. However, with more clouds and rain around, a few spots could stay in the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Middle to upper 90s are expected this weekend and into early next week.

Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Drought Update:

Severe to exceptional drought conditions continue to plague the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The good news is there are rain chances in the forecast this week.

However, the Climate Prediction Center advised drought conditions are forecast to persist through the remainder of summer and into the upcoming fall. As of Monday evening, Lubbock was 6.37 inches below normal on rainfall for 2022.

