Ag Journal Forecast: Week of February 1st, 2021

Happy Monday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and warm day across the region with highs back in the low 60’s! The warming trend will really kick in over the next few days with the low 70’s returning tomorrow and the upper 70’s and low 80’s arriving on Wednesday. Sunshine will remain abundant throughout the work week which means that Prairie Dog Pete will likely see his shadow here in Lubbock. That means six more weeks of Winter. However, if you plan to go with Punxsutawney Phil’s premonition, the folks in Pennsylvania are expecting clouds so maybe we will see Winter come to a close! We see a cooling trend for the second half of the week and the weekend so keep the coats handy! Lows will stay above freezing until Friday morning so enjoy the warm weather while you can!