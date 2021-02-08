Ag Journal Forecast: Week of February 8th

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day with highs sitting back in the low 70’s! This will all change beginning tomorrow with temperatures plummeting into the low 60’s on Tuesday, the mid-50’s on Wednesday, the upper 30’s on Thursday, the mid-20’s on Friday and finally the teens on Saturday and Sunday. This Arctic Blast will be accompanied by the chance for snow late Friday into Sunday. Lows will drop into the single digits by Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings with wind chills in the negatives so prepare for the wintry precipitation to stick around for a while. Throughout the next week, pets and potted plants need to come indoors and sprinklers need to be turned off to prevent ice build up on the roadways!