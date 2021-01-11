Ag Journal Forecast: Week of January 11th

Happy Monday everyone! The sunshine returned this afternoon and we slowly got to see some of the snow melt off the roadways! Temperatures moved back into the low 40s and the warming trend will continue through mid-week! Unfortunately, low temperatures will stay below freezing for the next seven days. This means that anything that did not melt throughout today will refreeze as black ice tonight, so drivers need to beware. Also, don’t forget to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off to prevent more ice build up on the roadways. We will get to 60 degrees by Wednesday afternoon, but then watch for another cool down as we head into the weekend. Sunshine will remain abundant with no more precipitation in the forecast until at least next week.