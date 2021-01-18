Ag Journal Forecast: Week of January 18th

Happy Monday everyone! We have had another beautiful and sunny day with high temperatures back in the upper 50’s. We will see another temperature drop tomorrow with highs plummeting back into the mid-40’s. The temperature roller coaster will continue with the mid-50’s returning on Wednesday and the mid-60’s on Thursday. Cloud cover will increase over the next few days with a few rain chances mixed into the forecast. At this time we could see a few freezing precipitation showers, but most of it will come as liquid rain. Freezing low temperatures will remain for two more mornings so don’t forget to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off to prevent more ice build up on the roadways.