LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your Ag Journal Forecast for the week of July 10 from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Extended Forecast:

Scattered thunderstorms are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from late this afternoon through early Tuesday morning. There is another slight chance for late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Very isolated thunderstorm chances are forecast Friday through Sunday in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Hotter weather returns for Tuesday. highs ranging from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. Daytime highs will be in the triple-digits Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll start to cool down on Friday with daytime highs back in a range from the middle 90s to the very low 100s. It’ll cool down even more by the weekend with highs back in the lower to the middle 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Middle to upper 90s are forecast on Monday of next week.

Morning low temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s Tuesday morning. Lower to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows for Wednesday morning. Thursday and Friday mornings will be warmer with middle 70s forecast. Low temperatures Saturday through Monday mornings will vary from the middle 60 to the middle 70s.

KLBK Ag Journal Extended Forecast

(Valid: Monday, July 10)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

There were no changes in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 6. Portions of the South Plains remain classified as “drought-free,” including the Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Moderate stage (D1) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southern South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area.