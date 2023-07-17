LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your Ag Journal Forecast for the week of July 10 from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Extended Forecast:

Dry and hot weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through Thursday. We’ll have a period of cooler weather Friday through Sunday. It’ll turn hot again by early next week. There is a slight chance for evening and overnight showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.

Triple-digits are forecast area wide on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs between 100 and 110. Middle 90s to lower 100s are forecast on Thursday. Daytime highs Friday will range from the lower to the middle 90s. Upper 80s to the middle 90s are the forecast highs on Saturday. Lower to middle 90s are forecast on Sunday. Monday’s highs will range from the middle to the upper 90s.

Lower to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows Tuesday through Thursday mornings. Friday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Morning lows will range from the middle to the upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures Monday morning will be in the middle 60s to the lower 70s.

Drought Update:

There were some chances in the across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 13. Most of the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains is now categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category the last few weeks. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.